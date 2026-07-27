Roxette is forced to cancel its entire North American tour

HQ

The Swedish super duo Roxette probably needs no further introduction after smash hits like "It Must Have Been Love," and the band will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026. However, it is not the original line-up performing, as Marie Fredriksson tragically passed away in 2019 after battling a brain tumour, and since 2024, Swedish singer Lena Philipsson has taken over.

She has been warmly received, and this year the band embarked on a 40th Anniversary Tour 2026, which was set to visit Canada and the U.S. But... that won't be happening. All 14 shows have now been cancelled, and on Instagram, the band writes: "This decision was made by Live Nation USA, which they probably based on their own calculations."

The band hopes to be able to play for their fans in North America anyway, but there won't be a 40th-anniversary celebration, sadly enough.