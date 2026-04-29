Rohga: Armor Force brings back classic Japanese sci-fi from the 90s

As the years have gone by, reality has long since surpassed several classic sci-fi films such as Back to the Future 2 (set in 2015), Akira (set in 2019), and Blade Runner (set in 2029). Plus, there's Robocop, set in 2027 (so that prophecy could still come true, even if things are looking a little tight)

The same applies to video games and in 1991, Data East released the run-and-gun title Rohga: Armor Force in Japanese arcades, which was later revived for the Sega Saturn and PlayStation. Today it's a fairly forgotten game, but back in the day it was a Contra/Probotector challenger set in the distant year of 2001, which was sci-fi back then.

That obviously means we're fighting robots in classic anime settings in a hard-nosed, high-tech world that feels far more exciting than our own. Today, we know that the future didn't turn out to be any more exciting than us staring at our phones for hours every day while real talent has been replaced by sponsored influencers.

If you'd like to return to the more exciting future the world believed in during the early '90s, you'll get the chance to do so very soon. Tomorrow, Console Archives' Rohga: Armor Force is being released for both PlayStation 5 and Switch 2, complete with some new quality-of-life features to make the game easier to get into. Check out the launch trailer for this classic below.