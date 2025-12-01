Rodrygo's goalscoring drought is close to making dishonourable history for Real Madrid

HQ

Rodrygo Goes is going through an alarming goalkeeping drought... and is close to matching a record for Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger has not scored a goal in 30 straight matches, which is equals the record for the longest time for a Real Madrid forward without scoring, as found by journalist Alexis María Martín-Tamayo.

The dishonourable record is shared with forward Mariano Díaz, currently playing in Alavés, who didn't score a goal for 30 matches and 986 minutes of playtime. Rodrygo, however, has not scored a goal in 1,339 minutes, which is close to the record of most minutes without a goal by a Real Madrid forward: Rafa Marañón spent 1,416 minutes and 29 matches without scoring.

As per Marca, Rodrygo's last goal for Real Madrid was on March 4, against Atlético de Madrid in Champions League. In LaLiga, his last goal goes back to January 19, against Las Palmas: 315 days. The Brazilian is often used as a substitute, and last Sunday he was unable to score in a 1-1 draw against Girona, third draw in a row for Real Madrid in LaLiga.