Rockstar has acquired the studio that re-released and updated L.A. Noire and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Rockstar Games is expanding its array of video game development studios by adding a team that it has routinely worked with in the past to its ranks.

As per Business Wire, Rockstar has acquired Video Games Deluxe, the studio that has recently been responsible for the re-releases and the upgrades to L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The Australian and Sydney-based studio will be renamed as part of this deal to become Rockstar Australia and seemingly become responsible for all things porting and updating for Rockstar's works in the future.

Speaking about officially becoming part of Rockstar, Video Games Deluxe (and now Rockstar Australia's) founder, Brendan McNamara, said: "It's been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade. We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible."

It's unclear how much the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe has cost Rockstar.