English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
L.A. Noire

Rockstar has acquired the studio that re-released and updated L.A. Noire and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Video Games Deluxe is being renamed Rockstar Australia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rockstar Games is expanding its array of video game development studios by adding a team that it has routinely worked with in the past to its ranks.

As per Business Wire, Rockstar has acquired Video Games Deluxe, the studio that has recently been responsible for the re-releases and the upgrades to L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The Australian and Sydney-based studio will be renamed as part of this deal to become Rockstar Australia and seemingly become responsible for all things porting and updating for Rockstar's works in the future.

Speaking about officially becoming part of Rockstar, Video Games Deluxe (and now Rockstar Australia's) founder, Brendan McNamara, said: "It's been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade. We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible."

It's unclear how much the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe has cost Rockstar.

L.A. Noire

Related texts

0
L.A. NoireScore

L.A. Noire
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Despite its numerous flaws, we're still very much in love with this unique open-world adventure."

0
L.A. NoireScore

L.A. Noire
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The morning sun seeps in through the blinds at the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters. War veteran-turned cop Cole Phelps fix his holster, pulls on his police hat and walks out the door into one of the most ambitiously designed game worlds ever.



Loading next content