Roborock Saros Rover - Your robotic vacuum cleaner can now walk the stairs

One major drawback of automated vaccum cleaners have since the introduction been a Darlek-like problem, they cannot climb the stairs, and are depending on humans to move them between floors.

This design-flaw that stops them from hunting pets, dust and small humans on all floors has now been corrected by Roborock, and the new Saros rover model that can not only walk up the stairs, but also clean it.

It has a "two wheel leg architecture" that is supposed to mimic human legs with independent movement, even being able to make small jumps and execute fast directional changes.

Like most modern consumer products, AI plays a large role in mapping the house and adapt to different surfaces as well as different stairs, with even curved stairs being possible to climb.

Launch date and price is currently unknown.