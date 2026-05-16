Robert Lewandowski leaves Barcelona at the end of the season, will have farewell at the Camp Nou

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FC Barcelona has announced that Robert Lewandowski is leaving the club after the current season, announcing it in time to have a big farewell at the Camp Nou tomorrow Sunday, in the match against Betis.

"After four years full of challenges and a lot of hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is accomplished. Four seasons, three titles. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place in the world", said the 38-year-old Polish player, rumoured to be joining Saudi Arabia, but also linked to clubs in Europe like Milan, Juventos and Porto.

Lewandowski was a key part of the Barça team that rebuilt from the post-Messi era, joining in the summer of 2022 and winning three league titles and one Spanish Cup. In only four seasons he became the 14th top goal scorer in the history of the club, with 119 goals in 191 appearances, more than Neymar.

His coach Hansi Flick, whom he also worked with at Bayern Munich when Lewandowski won Champions League, said he is "a role model, which is why he's still performing at this level. Now he wants a new challenge and we respect that. He's a great person, a great player and a fantastic example for the younger players". Having already won the league, Flick confirmed he will start in Sunday's match.