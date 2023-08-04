Project L reveals new character and shows 3 others in gameplay trailers

HQ

Riot Games hasn't shared much about Project L, its upcoming free-to-play fighting game set in the League of Legends universe, since it was announced in 2019, so there was a lot of excitement when we were told it would finally be playable at this year's EVO. Not that you have to be in Las Vegas to get the goodies.

The first video below starts by revealing Yasuo will be one of the playable characters in Project L and shows some of the stuff he's able to do before we're also treated to glimpses of Darius, Ekko and Ahri in action. Then we get our best look at the game yet in the second video, as this is a gameplay walkthrough from game designer Caroline Montano and executive producer Tom Cannon teaching us how Project L controls and works.

With such a blowout of information, it sure seems like Riot is preparing to finally give us a release date and reveal a lot more about the game and its roster in the coming weeks and months.

What do you think so far?

HQ