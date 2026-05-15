Ring ring, it's the Call of the Elder Gods on today's GR Live

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Most of us screen unknown numbers these days, but imagine if you picked up the phone and it was a Lovecraftian horror on the other end of the line? Your brain would probably turn to mush in seconds. Luckily, those cosmic beings are kept firmly in the realm of fiction, and the puzzle adventure game Call of the Elder Gods isn't even about phone calls with Cthulhu.

Instead, it's about travelling to the far corners of the Earth, searching for the secrets behind ancient and terrifyingly powerful beings. A sequel to the 2020 critically acclaimed hit Call of the Sea, Call of the Elder Gods has impressed critics once more, and we praised its bigger world and enhanced puzzle designs in our full review.

And, if you want to see us stuck on some Lovecraftian head-scratchers, then come join our stream of Call of the Elder Gods. We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can find us on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.