RimWorld's 1.1 update to improve mod-support and more

Long-time readers will know that we absolutely love RimWorld, the sci-fi survival simulation where you have to set up a new home in the stars and endure whatever the fates decide to throw at you. This deep and thoughtful simulation has been out in early access on PC since 2016, before launching fully in October 2018. However, since that launch, the developers have maintained support and the latest update is testament to that.

It's currently deemed unstable and as such you have to opt in to try it before the kinks are ironed out, but for those who are brave enough to endure the odd bug, the latest update is already available to download and it includes changes to make mod support simpler, a refined UI for 4K displays, a bunch of new animals, the wonderful-sounding tortured artist character trait, smoke grenades, and a bunch of additional tweaks and improvements.