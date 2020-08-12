RimWorld gets new content and more in 1.2 update

You're watching Advertisements

The good folks over at Ludeon Studios have this week released a new update for the excellent RimWorld, and it's live right now.

Version 1.2 includes a number of additions, with new quests, psycasts, and gear added to the mix (much of it linked to the Royalty expansion that landed earlier this year). Perhaps even more interesting, however, is confirmation that new gameplay features have been added, essentially making the game a more scaleable experience. This part of the update is more specifically aimed at those players who have played extensive amounts of RimWorld, and the tweaks should let them adjust a number of subtle mechanics and take more control of their experience.

To find out about the raft of changes that just landed in the game, as well as an update on mod compatibility, head this way. Alternatively, there's an extended gameplay clip below with commentary for the game's creator-in-chief, Tynan Sylvester.