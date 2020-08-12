Cookies

RimWorld

RimWorld gets new content and more in 1.2 update

New quests, gear, and psycasts have been added to the sci-fi sandbox sim.

The good folks over at Ludeon Studios have this week released a new update for the excellent RimWorld, and it's live right now.

Version 1.2 includes a number of additions, with new quests, psycasts, and gear added to the mix (much of it linked to the Royalty expansion that landed earlier this year). Perhaps even more interesting, however, is confirmation that new gameplay features have been added, essentially making the game a more scaleable experience. This part of the update is more specifically aimed at those players who have played extensive amounts of RimWorld, and the tweaks should let them adjust a number of subtle mechanics and take more control of their experience.

To find out about the raft of changes that just landed in the game, as well as an update on mod compatibility, head this way. Alternatively, there's an extended gameplay clip below with commentary for the game's creator-in-chief, Tynan Sylvester.

RimWorld: RoyaltyScore

RimWorld: Royalty
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's not criminally expensive, there's new music by Alistair Lindsay, and it appears to precede more diverse expansions and improved modding support."

RimWorldScore

RimWorld
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's the kind of game that you'll wake up thinking about, that you'll sink untold hours into, that'll run in the background while life goes on all around you."



