Ridley Scott didn't consult Russell Crowe on Gladiator 2 and he doesn't care

Gladiator 2 is set to release this November. Carrying on the legacy from the first film, expectations are high, and while Paul Mescal looks to shoulder the burden of equalling Russell Crowe's performance from the first movie, it seems the original actor has been left out of discussions around the film entirely.

Speaking to Empire, Ridley Scott revealed he'd not consulted Crowe at all on the second film. "He's still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship," Scott said. "I hope we do. As long as he doesn't start bitching about how he wasn't consulted. Why would I? He's dead."

We can guess there's no surprise cameo from Crowe in a flashback or anything, then. Considering he does die at the end of the first film, it does make sense that Crowe wouldn't have anything to do with the second one. We still have some returning cast members, though, like Connie Nielsen.