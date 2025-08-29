Ridley Scott confirms he's in the process of making Gladiator 3 right now

HQ

Ridley Scott might have waited 20 years to get another Gladiator movie out there, but it seems he won't be waiting nearly as long for the threequel. Already, Scott has confirmed he's in the process of creating the next step in the Gladiator story.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scott replied to questions thrown at him from members of online communities. He was asked about the possibility of another Gladiator movie and another Alien prequel film.

"Gladiator is in process right now. Another Alien prequel - yeah, if I get an idea, for sure," Scott said.

We're not sure how long the "process" for Gladiator will take, but it seems that Scott has no interest in leaving the franchise where it lies. While the second Gladiator film might not have been the major success that the first was, Scott seems to get whatever project he wants from Hollywood right now, and we can't imagine them turning down the 87-year-old anytime soon.