Ricky Gervais' Netflix animated series, Alley Cats, will premiere this August

If you enjoy all things animation, you likely have the Annecy Film Festival circled on your calendar every summer. With the event happening in mid-to-late June this year, Netflix has confirmed that it will be in-attendance and that it will be offering a ton of exciting projects and announcements as part of its presence.

To this end, one such project that will be a focal point is Alley Cats, the upcoming animated comedy series from Ricky Gervais. We previously have been shown teaser images and told about the daft plot, with Gervais even noting that the debut was getting closer as it was in the localisation phase of production. We now know exactly when Alley Cats will be debuting on Netflix.

The streamer has confirmed that Alley Cats will be premiering on Netflix on August 7. For those who attend the Annecy Film Festival, they will also be given a look at the first two episodes of the series ahead of time, meaning you start to see some impressions shared about what it will have in store.

Beyond this, while we are waiting for a full trailer, a new image of the show has been shared, which you can see below.