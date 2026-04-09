Rhythm Paradise Groove gets a release date early in the summer for Nintendo Switch

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Rhythm Paradise Groove, the next Nintendo Switch exclusive game in line this year, has received a release date: it is launching on July 2. Nintendo confirmed it on the Nintendo Today App, and minutes later posted the usual Twitter announcement, accompanied not by a trailer, but a clip showing one of the many rhythm-based mini-games.

The Rhythm Paradise (in Europe), Rhythm Heaven (in North America) series is known for its wacky sense of humour, similar to the WarioWare, but with longer minigames based on rhythm. This will be the first entry in the series since Rhythm Paradise Megamix, luanched on 3DS in 2016, and may be one of the final Nintendo first party games to release on Switch as well as Switch 2.

Rhythm Paradise Groove fills the release calendar for Nintendo this summer: after Tomodachi Life next week, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will release on May 22, and Rhythm Paradise Groove will launch on July 2. It is expected that games like Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave or Splatoon Raiders could also launch next summer... alongside a rumoured Star Fox game.