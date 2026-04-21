Rewilders: The Lost Spring aims to "deliver the same kind of emotional message" as Endling - Extinction is Forever

The Spanish team at Herobeat Studios has become rather well-known for its efforts in championing environmental change and creating stories that explore humanity's impact on wildlife and the wider world. We saw this recently with Endling - Extinction is Forever and this won't be switching at all for its next ambitious effort.

Known as Rewilders: The Lost Spring, this game is all about bringing life back to a barren world, and unlike the more adventurous Endling, this game has a more action-oriented setup.

Speaking about this and why the team went down this different gameplay style path, we spoke with Herobeat's co-founder and CEO, Javier Ramello, as part of London Games Fest's New Game Plus event, where he explained the following.

"Well, we wanted all our players to have a different experience. This is a completely different genre. We are working here on a Metroidvania game with a lot of exploration. It's an open world, it's not side-scrolling as Endling. So, yeah, it has been a challenge to create something new, something fresh, and still where we could deliver the same kind of emotional message, talking about the impact of the topic. So, yeah, it's been a great adventure so far."

Building on this, Ramello also touched on the environmental message at the heart of Rewilders.

"In this game, you are rewilding. You are restoring different ecosystems. You are bringing back biodiversity to a world which has been destroyed by human activity, and at the same time, you are bringing back life to it. You are bringing back little creatures, dwarfs of this world, and they help you. They become, let's say, your equipment, and with them, you will be able to defeat the enemies of nature."

Rewilders: The Lost Spring is currently in-development and planning to launch on PC, but for those hoping to check it out today, a playtest for the project is currently underway on Steam. Catch the full interview with Ramello below.