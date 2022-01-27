Apex Legends: Defiance launch trailer shows Mad Maggie in action and a crashing Olympus

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the latest Stories from the Outlands cinematic, a video which gave us a look at the next character set to arrive in Apex Legends, as well as providing a release date for the next season: Defiance.

Debuting on February 8, Respawn and EA has now also given us the launch trailer for the new season, with the video not only showing upcoming new Legend, Mad Maggie in action, but also a crashing Olympus, thanks to the efforts of the nefarious, green glasses-wearing, Eduardo Silva.

The trailer itself is a full cinematic one, meaning we're going to have to wait a little longer until we get some gameplay of Maggie or this crashing Olympus, but it is interesting nonetheless as we get to see Maggie and former childhood friend Fuse meet on the battlefield. Watch it for yourself below.