Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Blood Dungeon, and more coming to Game Pass

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Microsoft has announced the new games coming to Game Pass towards the end of August, with the two day-one releases, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and Blood Dungeon from the creators of Nidhogg, leading the charge among nine new additions to the service.

August 19:



DAY 1 - Vapor World: Over the Mind (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium



Relooted(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium



August 20:



Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium



August 25:



DAY 1 - Blood Dungeon (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Aerial_Knight's DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium



August 27:



DAY 1 - Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



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