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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Blood Dungeon, and more coming to Game Pass

Vapor World: Over the Mind is also coming to Game Preview, while Premium members are getting several new games. This time, there are three day-one releases.

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Microsoft has announced the new games coming to Game Pass towards the end of August, with the two day-one releases, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and Blood Dungeon from the creators of Nidhogg, leading the charge among nine new additions to the service.

August 19:


  • DAY 1 - Vapor World: Over the Mind (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

  • BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium

  • Relooted(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium

August 20:


  • Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium

August 25:


  • DAY 1 - Blood Dungeon (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

  • Aerial_Knight's DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Now also on Game Pass Premium

August 27:


  • DAY 1 - Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Is there anything here that you're interested in checking out?

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Blood Dungeon, and more coming to Game Pass


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