Resident Evil Requiem producer thinks Switch 2 helped new fans to their horror universe

HQ

Today, we know that Resident Evil Requiem has been a huge success for Capcom, judging by everything from glowing reviews to satisfied gamers and strong sales. It is now rapidly on its way to surpassing the series' best-selling titles, and with DLC on the way, we can likely expect a second wave of sales later this year.

But good games have sold poorly in the past, so what has caused buyers to flock to this one this time? The game's producer, Masato Kumazawa, shares his own theory on the matter in an interview with Denfaminicogamer (translated using Google Translate):

"I think it was a major advantage that we could offer it in a portable format, which made it easily accessible to people who didn't own a PlayStation 5 or a high-performance PC."

Kumazawa was asked a follow-up question about whether he believes the Switch 2 version helped people discover the game, to which he replied:

"Around the same time this game was released, we also launched the Switch 2 versions of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, and it seems that quite a few people started by playing Resident Evil 7 first and then moved on to the latest installment, Requiem.

It's wonderful to see that people who were interested in the game but didn't have a way to play it have entered the world of Resident Evil thanks to the Switch 2 version."

The Switch 2 edition of Requiem is a fairly high-end one that is definitely a good option for those who want to play on the go or don't have a more powerful format, and we actually have a dedicated review of this version that you can read here.