Report: Ubisoft has started deleting The Crew from digital game libraries

The race is over for Ubisoft's racing game The Crew, because according to a report from Game Rant, the company has now started deleting it from people's digital game libraries. The reason is that the game's servers were shut down on the first of April, which apparently caused Ubisoft to start scrubbing the game from people's Ubisoft Connect accounts as well, something that upset individuals compare to outright theft.

However, it should be noted that The Crew is an online-only experience, so without the servers there isn't much to do either. For those who appreciate the series, there is still The Crew 2 and the latest addition The Crew Motorfest to sink your teeth into.

Either way, it's all yet another indication of what the digital future actually means, and all those online-only titles that have increasingly come to dominate.

What do you think about games that are online-only, and cannot be played offline in single player at all?