Report: Sony shuts the door on singleplayer games for PC

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It has been reported on several occasions that Sony is set to reevaluate its approach to PC gaming, with Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier announcing in March that his sources had indicated Sony would no longer release single-player titles on other platforms - while multiplayer titles would still be released. Several insiders and journalists have since echoed this sentiment, and now Schreier has issued a statement that appears definitive.

Via Bluesky, he now reports that PlayStation head Hermen Hulst announced to his employees on Monday that the decision has been finalized and that Sony is no longer releasing single-player games for PC.

No specific reason was given, but Sony's single-player games have often sold below expectations on PC, and many argue that this makes it less necessary to own a PlayStation. Furthermore, we now know that Project Helix will be able to run PC games, and one might suspect that Sony doesn't want its exclusives to be indirectly released on Xbox.

A recent study revealed that exclusive games are the primary reason people choose one platform over another, so it's easy to imagine that Sony isn't eager to lose that competitive edge - and, as we know, Xbox also appears to be moving toward re-investing in exclusives to some extent.