Report: Sony considering $40 price tag for Marathon

After the disaster that was Concord, you'd think that Sony would be thinking of ways to change its strategy with its upcoming live-service endeavours. Perhaps it would consider making the games free, so that people could get a chance to enjoy them for a bit first.

Apparently, that might not be on the cards, as sources speaking to The Game Post believe that Bungie and Sony are considering a $40 price tag for Marathon. On the one hand, this did go well for a game like Helldivers II, and on the other, it failed Concord.

Marathon also got some new details from these sources. It is not expected to be a hero shooter, and will instead use more of a class-based system. The core gameplay structure is said to be like Escape from Tarkov but with a Bungie twist, and feedback around the game has been positive from internal playtests.

Still, we'll have to see if it's worth that price tag. Even free-to-play games in the live-service space struggle now, and so Marathon has a major task ahead of it.