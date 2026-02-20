Report: Sony buys studios, but the games are nowhere to be seen
Out of Sony's ten studio acquisitions since 2019, half of them hasn't launched a game yet - and three of them are closed.
Needless to say, many people are understandably saddened by Sony's decision to shut down the talented developer Bluepoint Games. It was only four and a half years ago that Sony acquired the studio, which has proven to be incredibly skilled at remakes (they are responsible for the new versions of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, among others).
This is a tragic development, of course, meaning that around 70 people will lose their income. But... perhaps we shouldn't be all that surprised. Kotaku now reports that problems seem to be something of a pattern for Sony's PlayStation-related acquisitions since 2019. In total, there are ten studios, three of which have been shut down and half of which have not yet released a single game under the PlayStation banner (it's fair to mention some of them are working at a support capacity):
Of these studios, one can suspect that more are in danger, not least Firesprite and Haven Studios. Many have noticed that Sony is releasing significantly fewer games for PlayStation 5 compared to PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, which can be explained by a sharp increase in investment in so-called live service titles, but based on Kotaku's report, there are undoubtedly other problems at PlayStation Studios as well.
How do you think the PlayStation 5 generation stacks up against previous PlayStation generations?