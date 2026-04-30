Report: Netflix is now the world's largest anime platform

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For those who want to watch anime, Crunchyroll has long been the largest and most obvious choice. But Netflix has been expanding its presence in Asian productions, with a rapidly growing selection of anime that includes several original series.

Now, Dexerto reports that this strategy has paid off, citing a new GEM Partners report. It shows that Netflix is now the top choice for watching anime in seven out of nine major markets, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and France. As early as last year, Netflix announced major successes in this area and stated in a press release that over 50% of its subscribers watch anime.

To be fair, however, it should be noted that Crunchyroll offers a significantly larger selection of anime than Netflix does, so if you want more choices and greater variety, that's where you should turn. Still, the figures are interesting because they show that anime is growing by leaps and bounds, and that Netflix is likely to continue investing heavily in this area.