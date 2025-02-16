Report: Linda Cerdellini to play Jason Voorhees' mother in Friday the 13th prequel series

A Friday the 13th prequel series is in the works, and it might have just found its Pamela Voorhees. Linda Cardellini, known for her roles in the Scooby-Doo movies alongside the Oscar-winning Green Book and Netflix series Dead to Me, is set to take on the role.

That's according to Jeff Sneider, who is usually a pretty reliable insider when it comes to Hollywood scoops. We don't have much more information on the report that Cardellini is set to star in the show, and that she's eyed for the role of Pamela Voorhees.

Pamela is Jason Voorhees' mother, and while Jason might be the most-iconic character in Friday the 13th, it's Pamela who is often seen as the overarching antagonist. The prequel series, entitled Crystal Lake, currently doesn't have a release date, but fans are hoping for promising news soon.