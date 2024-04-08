Report: Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine accused of toxic culture

HQ

It isn't the first time that we've seen a report alleging that a game developer fosters a toxic culture and even protects abusive employees. In the past, perhaps the most notorious offender was Activision, but it seems like the studio behind Life is Strange: True Colors is also facing similar problems.

In a very detailed and harrowing report from IGN, it's mentioned that developer Deck Nine faces a multitude of issues. According to the report, the studio's management has failed to prevent a toxic work culture where abusive leaders remain, where bullying of individuals asking for authentic representation in their games goes unchecked, where hate and racist symbolism worms its way into its projects, and where crunch is encouraged.

The report states that during the development of True Colors, a developer could work between 70 and 80 hours a week and without a day off for an entire month. While this was said to never be mandated, there was always too much work to complete in the available time. This is claimed by some to be to do with the relationship between Deck Nine and Square Enix, as the developer was said to be expected to meet tight deadlines with a small budget, with some individuals even going as far as to say that Square Enix London were "bullies".

But the alleged pressure from Square is just one of many issues facing Deck Nine. The report even states that the developer faced multiple unaddressed instances of sexual harassment or transphobia, with direct mention that "every woman I spoke to for this piece had at least one story of being treated poorly or harassed during her time there, and almost all said they felt they had to fight exceptionally hard to receive raises or promotions."

There were several mentions in the report that Deck Nine's former CCO Zak Garriss was one of the most serious offenders in harassing female employees, with allegations that he would "love bomb" employees, instigate personal conversations, text them outside work hours, and make them feel uncomfortable.

While Square Enix has yet to comment on these allegations, Deck Nine has published a statement where it mentions "We place the utmost importance on the welfare of every employee at Deck Nine. We have strict conduct policies in place, and as soon as allegations or issues are reported to HR, they are confidentially investigated, assessed, and addressed with the parties involved as quickly and effectively as possible. It is always our intention to maintain a positive, sustainable, and successful studio by putting our people first."

This shocking report also comes after Deck Nine was forced to layoff around a fifth of its staff earlier this year, all due to "worsening market conditions".