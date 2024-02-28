Deck Nine next to be hit by layoffs, 20% of staff have been cut

HQ

This has been an awful week for the games industry once again, and it's only Wednesday. Following Supermassive Games announcing layoffs and project reorganisation, Die Gute Fabrik announcing the end of its game development journey, and Sony PlayStation cutting around 8% of its global workforce and laying off around 900 employees, now developer Deck Nine has also been hit with the layoff curse.

As noted in a statement on X, the Life is Strange: True Colors developer notes, "like many others in the games industry right now, Deck Nine has been affected by the game industry's worsening market conditions. Today we made the difficult decision to lay off 20% of our staff."

The statement continues, "These people are amazing, talented, and awesome developers. They have made a huge impact during their time at Deck Nine Games and we did not take this decision lightly. Please hire these people if you can, they're amazing."

With this latest round of layoffs in mind, so far we've seen over 7,500 people losing their jobs in the gaming sector in 2024 already, which means we're nearing the total figure for 2023's layoffs (approximately 11,250) despite not even being at the end of February yet.