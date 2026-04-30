Report: Injustice 3 accidentally confirmed by WB Games artist

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It has been almost a decade since we last got an Injustice game. Since then, NetherRealm Studios has returned to its bread and butter, delivering two new Mortal Kombat titles. However, there's always been a lingering wonder of whether they'll do another great big superhero clash. With the new DCU in place, it seems now is the best time for it, and apparently Netherrealm agrees.

As reported by MP1st, the resume for an artist who works at Warner Bros. Games has accidentally revealed the existence of Injustice 3. In the anonymous artist's experience, we see a number of big games, such as two unannounced titles and the Hogwarts Legacy sequel. We're not speculating that one of those unannounced games is Injustice 3, by the way, as it's explicitly mentioned in the resume.

Back in the 2010s, NetherRealm would release a Mortal Kombat game, followed by Injustice. This changed only in 2023, when we got Mortal Kombat 1 after Mortal Kombat 11. It takes NetherRealm around 3 or 4 years to release a game, and so perhaps we could see Injustice 3 lined up for 2027. That's pure speculation, but with a whole load of DC content coming our way, and the Absolute series being cooler than ever, now might be time for us to get a fresh glimpse at the fighting series.