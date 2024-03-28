Report: Guild Wars 3 has been greenlit

HQ

Guild Wars 2 came out all the way back in 2012, and while the MMORPG has had plenty of content added since then, fans have been wondering when or if we'll see a Guild Wars 3. Now, as per Money Today (via Wccftech), apparently ArenaNet's parent company NCSoft has greenlit the project.

ArenaNet has been working on a new project for some time, but we're not sure if that game is Guild Wars 3. It would make sense for that game to be ArenaNet's most popular IP, but it's still probably for the best you don't get your hopes up.

Even if there has been some work on Guild Wars 3 done already, it'll still be years before we can get our hands on the game. Then there's the possibility that it being greenlit means work is just starting, which could push our wait even further.