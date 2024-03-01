Report: Gearbox is being sold by the Embracer Group too

HQ

Yesterday, Embracer Group joined this week's crazy news cycle by being the subject of a report that stated it was selling Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake developer Saber Interactive. Well, now to add to this, Kotaku has reported that Gearbox is also being sold off by the Swedish gaming giant.

According to the report, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford held a meeting with developers early this week to talk about the studio's future before adding that further information would be coming this March. As per what this will be, Gearbox was apparently set on one of three mindsets, staying with Embracer, being sold by Embracer, of buying itself out and going independent once again, and judging by latest developments, the second option seems to have been settled on.

This all comes only a few years after Gearbox was acquired by Embracer, with the publishing giant forking out $1.3 billion for the American developer in early 2021 amid its massive acquisition spree. Since then, Embracer has faced massive financial issues, most recently peaking when a deal with the Saudi Arabian investment fund fell through, a deal that was rumoured to be worth around $2 billion.

Embracer has yet to affirm or comment on this report of selling Gearbox, but Pitchford did share a statement with Kotaku, adding, "I'm honored and humbled that our company is a topic of rumor, speculation, and discussion. As always, we will be thrilled to share whenever we have projects to announce or news to share as we work hard towards our mission to entertain the world."

What do you think the future holds for the Borderlands developer?