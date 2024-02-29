KotOR remake developer sold off by Embracer Group

HQ

Embracer Group has almost become a punchline for those of us working in games media, as the Swedish company has bought so many developers and even publishers through the years that it was only a matter of time before the tower would be crumbling down. We got a very clear indication of this when an enormous deal with Saudi-Arabia fell through at the last minute back in May, and Embracer confirmed this would force them to restructure. We saw this go into effect with 900 lay-offs, Free Radical being shut down and more shortly after, but were still told these were just the first steps. Now it's time for strategy number two.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals that Embracer Group has is selling Saber Interactive (the developers and/or publishers of games like Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, World War Z, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and the mythical Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake) to private investors in a deal worth up to 500 million American dollars. It's important to note that Schreier doesn't know if this includes subsidiaries like 4A Games and Tripwire, but he takes this opportunity to reiterate that the KotOR remake is still being worked on - even if that doesn't mean the game will actually see the light of day sometime in the future.

It's somewhat good news either way, as I'm just glad to hear the talented folks over at Saber Interactive aren't joining the ever-growing list of lay-offs announced basically every day these days...