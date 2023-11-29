Report: Five Nights at Freddy's is getting a sequel

HQ

If you made a trip to the cinemas recently to catch the Five Nights at Freddy's film and have been wondering if you'll be able to do the same in the future with a sequel, we have some good news for you. Because The Hollywood Handle has now reported that Blumhouse's record horror film is getting a sequel and that the original director is attached to the project and helming it once again.

It's mentioned that Emma Tammi will be leading the sequel and that production for the film is slated to begin as soon as sometime next year. Further information relating to the project is yet to be revealed, meaning we're still awaiting details on casting, crew, plot, and more.

Are you excited for more live action Five Nights at Freddy's?