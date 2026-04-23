Report: Ferrari Luce will cost a fortune - even by Ferrari standards

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Ferrari's are very expensive in general, but the models on offer actually scale quite a bit, ranging from more "affordable" mass-produced GT cars to their exclusive hypercar track monsters. While some thought the brand's first EV would sit at the more affordable end of the spectrum, that does not appear to be the case.

As per a report from Bloomberg, the Ferrari Luce, set to release in 2028, will start at around €550.000, making it the most expensive car in Ferrari's current line-up bar the most exclusive special editions.

It seems that this pricing is preliminary, meaning it could change slightly, but Bloomberg maintains that the Luce will not be amongst the more affordable models like the Roma. In fact, if this price is maintained, the Luce will cost two times more than the Roma.

The Luce is expected to be fully revealed next month in Rome.