Report: Amazon and Sony Pictures are starting over on the God of War series

It was a long-while ago that we first heard plans were being put into place to turn Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed God of War series into a TV series. Sony Pictures was to team up with Amazon MGM Studios to debut the PlayStation Productions effort on Prime Video, but nothing of substance really ever came following this original report, and we clearly know why now.

Deadline has reported that the reset button has been pressed and that Sony and Amazon are starting from scratch in the development of this God of War series. It's noted that this comes since the showrunner and executive producer, Rafe Judkins, has left the project, along with EPs Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, all after completing several scripts for the first season, due to creative differences being imposed by the production companies. Deadline's report does add that the scripts were praised by both Sony and Amazon, which is unusual considering this development to say the least.

With this change in mind, Sony and Amazon will be tasked with building an entire new writer's room for the show, meaning it could be months before any first script is completed, and likewise considerably longer before the greenlight is given to begin filming. We still don't even know who is being eyed to play the lead role of Kratos.

Are you still excited for Prime Video's God of War series?