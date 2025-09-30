Report: A new Lord of the Rings game is in development to "compete with Hogwarts Legacy"

HQ

A new game set in the Lord of the Rings universe is apparently in development and has been for some time. The game, which remains under wraps right now, is a third-person action game set to "compete with Hogwarts Legacy."

That's according to sources close to the game, who spoke with Insider Gaming. In part, the project is said to be funded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, which has apparently given around $100 million to fund the game.

Embracer, Revenge, and other studios are said to be close to the game, too. Embracer doesn't exactly surprise us, as it bought the rights to The Lord of the Rings IP for video games back in 2022. Since then, we've not seen anything really noteworthy outside of the mega flop that was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

"We do not comment on rumours or speculation," said Embracer when asked for comment on this rumoured project. One would imagine that the publisher must have something cooking, else it feels a bit of a waste of $400 million on the rights to The Lord of the Rings. Still , we'd recommend taking this with a pinch of salt until anything is officially confirmed.