Replaced developers speak out after being called an "AI-based adventure"

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With AI being such a massive turnoff for a lot of gamers these days, a game being called an "AI-based adventure" might lead some to believe it includes AI in more than just its story. Replaced is a game that does contain AI, but only in the lore of its world, rather than in its art, coding, or anything else.

However, with a recent, now deleted IGN post of its review referring to the game as an "AI-based adventure," the developers behind Replaced had to step in to explain. "This game does not use any Generative AI. What IGN is referring to is the story that is about AI in an alternative 80s America. It is 100% handcrafted by humans," the official Replaced account clarified, responding to a comment on the deleted post calling the game AI slop.

As AI continues to be such a buzzy topic these days, creating heated debates whenever a hint of it is found, it can seriously damage a game's reputation if generative AI is believed to have been used. It's probably best not to describe something as "AI-based," then, even if it does include references to the technology in its story. Considering Replaced is a game from a smaller studio, here's hoping there hasn't been any damage done by this labelling mistake in a review. We'd love to see the game get the attention it deserves, as we were incredibly fond of it in our review.