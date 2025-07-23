English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rematch

Rematch reaches 5 million unique players

Sloclap's football game continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rematch has just reached 5 million unique players, according to developer Sloclap. Having launched just over a month ago, Rematch brings tight, fast-paced gameplay that people know from Sifu and puts it into 5v5 football.

"One month after launch, Rematch has reached 5 million unique players!" wrote developer Sloclap on social media. "We'll keep doing our best to make Rematch better. Thank you again for your support all along the way!"

It's worth noting as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, the 5 million players figure won't exactly translate to as many copies sold, but this is still a very impressive figure. This news comes days after Rematch got a new post-launch update roadmap, with windows being locked in for key features like crossplay, player reporting, and more.

Rematch is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.

Rematch

Related texts

0
RematchScore

Rematch
REVIEW. Written by Joel Pettersson

Sifu developers Sloclap have released their new football game. Could it be a match made in heaven, or should they have developed something else?

0
Rematch, it's time to get serious

Rematch, it's time to get serious
ARTICLE. Written by Ben Lyons

The current modes are great, but I want to see proper and full-scale football made real in the game... and here's how that might happen.



Loading next content