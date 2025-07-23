Rematch reaches 5 million unique players

HQ

Rematch has just reached 5 million unique players, according to developer Sloclap. Having launched just over a month ago, Rematch brings tight, fast-paced gameplay that people know from Sifu and puts it into 5v5 football.

"One month after launch, Rematch has reached 5 million unique players!" wrote developer Sloclap on social media. "We'll keep doing our best to make Rematch better. Thank you again for your support all along the way!"

It's worth noting as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, the 5 million players figure won't exactly translate to as many copies sold, but this is still a very impressive figure. This news comes days after Rematch got a new post-launch update roadmap, with windows being locked in for key features like crossplay, player reporting, and more.

Rematch is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.