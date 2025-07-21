Rematch developers confirm crossplay will arrive by September "at the latest"

HQ

Sifu developer Sloclap's new football game Rematch has proven to be very popular in the weeks since its launch. However, as more players have joined the action, it has become clear some features are needed to make Rematch whole. Sloclap has noticed this too, and these features aren't far away.

As explained in a new post by Sloclap, a patch will arrive this week that will allow a basic version of gamepad input remapping, colourblind options, and bug fixes. Also, as for bigger things like crossplay and player reporting, they're not far out, and will arrive by September and the arrival of Season 1 at the latest.

3v3 and 4v4 ranked queues are addressed in this post, too. They're not going to be arriving immediately, but Sloclap has noticed the demand for them, and plans to add a new matchmaking queue in a couple of months. More news will arrive soon.

Crossplay seems to be the biggest demand on many players' wishlists right now, as it'll allow the player base of Rematch to boom rather than be isolated on their chosen platform.

Rematch is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.