Relationships are on the rocks again in The Four Seasons Season 2

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Considering it was based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie, we didn't really expect The Four Seasons to last for more than its initial run. However, it then took off on Netflix, and so more episodes were ordered. Ahead of its release on the 28th of May, we've got a new trailer for The Four Seasons Season 2.

Even after the group's (spoiler alert) devastating loss at the death of Nick last season, it seems they're still meeting up fairly regularly. We see vacations in Italy, trips up mountains, and more of an initial reaction to his death as his ex-wife is left managing his estate. All that is interspersed with plenty of personal drama, which is of course back in focus for Season 2.

Danny and Claude are thinking about having a baby of their own now that Ginny's pregnant, Kate is still struggling to connect with husband Jack, and Anne has to cope with Nick's absence, but this time on a more permanent scale. Check out the trailer yourself below: