RedMagic is a "secondary" brand of Nubia that a few years ago entered the Android market with a clear commitment to offer devices focussed on gaming and with quality additional features, but at a reasonable price... well, almost reasonable. Since then, the brand has been able to maintain a rhythm of product launches that has not only covered phones, but we have also seen tablets and even laptops with simply amazing features, at crazy prices.

Gaming at the forefront

But we have come to talk about mobiles, and this is no small thing, because if you are familiar with the world of Android smartphones, you will know that it is a fierce and relentless market that crushes companies that venture into manufacturing devices regardless of their pedigree or what they invest in marketing. In 2025, users have learned to separate the strong from the weak, and no longer just any old gadget will just slip through the cracks. Knowing all this, the people at RedMagic, bet from the beginning to put their cards on the table with a clear proposal, give it all and give it cheaply and, hey, can you believe that they have not done badly at all?

In this section we mentioned that the RedMagic 10 Pro is a gaming device and this is partially true. We can't deny the vocation of the gaming station that it carries as a flagship. To begin with, the look is totally designed to attract the attention of the kids who want to play anything and everything, anywhere. Available in two colours, it evokes that gamer vibe without falling into the neon stylings that are so common in the sector.

The rear is much more simpler than its predecessors, with a more or less discreet industrial tone if we overlook the LED lights that we can excuse for being linked to the active ventilation system that we'll talk about later. The camera modules are flush with the casing and protrude very little, something difficult to find in the sector due to the construction of the lenses themselves, and the entire back is covered with frosted glass that perfectly repels fingerprints.

The frames are made of matte aluminium with all the buttons on the right-hand side, which is a little awkward at first, but you'll get the hang of it gradually. In addition to the volume controls and power button, there is a configurable switch that can be used to change performance modes, launch the video game interface, or toggle between sound modes.

Then there are the controls that give RedMagic its gamer identity, as they are two capacitive buttons that act like the triggers on a controller, and are a great advantage in mobile gaming. These buttons can also be configured and remapped with RedMagic's own software to adapt them to games that are not natively supported. Put it all together, and we can say that this is probably the first genuinely beautiful RedMagic we've seen, but without losing any of the traits that got them here in the first place.

But the beauty is on the inside

If the RedMagic range has stood out for anything since its beginnings, it is precisely for offering a price check on the most premium range of Android mobiles, at least as far as internal circuitry is concerned, and no one can deny that this objective has been achieved. Take this RedMagic 10 Pro, for example.

Starting from a base price in Spain of €649 (and up to €999), the RedMagic 10 Pro is possibly the most powerful Android phone on the market, no more and no less. In this basic configuration, we have 12 GB LPDDR5X of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.1 storage and as a great brain, it incorporates what is Qualcomm's most powerful chip at the moment and a benchmark for 2025, the Snapdragon Elite 8, a true uncontrolled beast that performs better in many tests than some desktop processors.

To accompany it properly and ensure optimal performance in gaming-related tasks, the GPU of choice is the Adreno 740, which again in synthetic tests, is capable of outperforming some laptop graphics cards. All of this adds up to an insane amount of power that is very noticeable on a day-to-day basis.

But let's look at the graphics side of things, and good proof of this is its"1.5K screen", one of the great assets of this 10 Pro. The chosen panel is a 6.85" OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This is a significant step forward compared to flagships from other brands, which are stuck at 120Hz despite the fact that in many cases they are twice the price of the 10 Pro.

The screen's refresh rate is very noticeable, both in everyday use and in games, and the frameless display, with up to 2000 nits of maximum brightness, is a spectacle that certainly impresses in motion. In addition, the front camera system has been chosen under the screen, which makes it even more spectacular to see the entire panel without holes or irregularities that cloud the experience.

The 10 Pro has a 7050 mAh battery capacity, which gives it a frankly good lifespan even for prolonged periods of gaming and also to avoid excessive wear and tear when charging while playing, we can activate a special charging mode in which the battery is disconnected and external power is only used for the power consumption of the mobile at that time, a breakthrough that demonstrates the care that the guys at Nubia put into these devices to give them a really different character. That said, we do miss wireless charging and it's a shame they didn't take advantage of the glass back to incorporate it.

In terms of connectivity, we have 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax (Tri-band 2.4G, 5G, 6G), Bluetooth 5.4, Dual GPS (L1+L5), NFC and minijack headset jack, a nice extra that is already a vestige of a bygone era, but something really useful and to be appreciated.

On the other hand, and also noteworthy, the processor is cooled with an active ventilation system, that is, a mechanical fan that is activated when the temperature rises too high, which, together with the liquid metal dissipation system, ensures that thermal throttling (performance drop due to increased processor temperature) is a memory of the past for the 10 Pro.

We tested exceptionally demanding games such as Genshin Impact and were able to run them without any problems in top quality at excellent refresh rates or in COD Mobile, where the trigger buttons are an excellent help.

As an OS, the RedMagic runs Android 15 on a customised layer that also includes AI support and is very focused on gaming, with a dedicated interface and a personal assistant to help us with certain aspects. It's not the purest Android system we've seen and it does have bloatware, but it's also true that the hardware's reliability means none of this is a liability.

HQ

But you have to cut somewhere

And in this case it's the cameras. Let's not be fooled, the 10 Pro has a really good sensor pack, 50 Mpx main, 50 Mpx ultra wide-angle, 2 Mpx for portraits and a 16 Mpx UDP front that offer excellent performance for normal use. But having said that, and setting the bar very high because it is what Nubia itself offers in its terminal, it is undoubtedly the least good part of the mobile. We missed an optical zoom and in our tests we noticed a very important leap backwards compared to other flagships where this is the most important aspect.

In any case, we have to highlight the exceptional effort that has been made in terms of the cost of the phone and the front camera, which, although it doesn't stand out for its quality, is located under the screen in a display of technology that competitors costing more than €1,300 don't offer.

The 10 Pro is also not certified for dust or water resistance, mainly because of its active cooling, but it does appear to be very rugged and waterproof, although it's best not to test it.

Conclusion

You can like the RedMagic 10 Pro a lot, a little, not at all... Whatever, the irrefutable fact is that you won't find a more powerful Android phone pound-for-pound on the market, not even if you pay double or triple. If you're a gamer, that's perfect, you have everything in your favour because this handset is made for you. But if you just want it for day-to-day life and enjoy the maximum power that current technology can offer in an Android phone with a crazy battery, then it is also for you. In the end, the cost and performance are two very important elements of judgment when choosing our mobile, but in that the RedMagic 10 Pro, it is simply unbeatable.