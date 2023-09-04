Redfall will become a 'good game,' says Bethesda VP

HQ

Bethesda's senior VP of global communications and marketing, Pete Hines, has recently spoken about Redfall and states that the company will not give up on the game, despite the outpouring of negativity it saw on release.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, he said: "We are the same company that has had launches that didn't go the way we wanted, and we don't quit or abandon stuff just because it didn't start right. The Elder Scrolls Online's PC launch was not flawless but we stuck with it. Now it's like this insanely popular multiplatform. It's the same with Fallout 76. Redfall is no different for us."

"Okay, we didn't get the start we wanted, but it's still a fun game... and we're going to keep working on it," he continued. "We're going to do 60fps. We're going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever. There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there."



Hines also spoke about how Bethesda games being buggy is all part of the experience, saying that the team loves to "embrace chaos." Perhaps sticking it out with Redfall is another way of embracing that chaos, then.

Do you think Redfall can be redeemed?