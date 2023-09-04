Bethesda thinks the bugs in Starfield are part of the experience

HQ

It's well known that Bethesda's games are often riddled with bugs, and even though they've learnt their lesson, it's also present in their latest space epic Starfield. In an interview with Gamesindustry, Pete Hines from Bethesda talked a bit about the presence of bugs in their games and what they think about them.

"We embrace chaos. We could make a safer, less buggy, less risky game if we wanted to. But what we try to lean into is player freedom. Yes, there's going to be some little things here and there where your companion might stand a little too close to you sometimes, yet the freedom you get, and the things that happen because of that, we absolutely love and embrace. Of course there are bugs. But does it take away from your experience? Or do you have a consistent, fun game that you just can't stop playing and experimenting with?"

It seems that Starfield is much more polished than their previous games, but some bugs have of course started to be reported around the internet and yours truly has after almost 15 hours with the game encountered a few. We'll see how long it takes before a first patch arrives.