Record harvest in Brazil causes coffee prices to plummet worldwide

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Many of us have watched in despair as prices have risen at an unreasonable pace for many years. Even though the worst increases seem to have slowed down somewhat in most parts of the world, prices aren't falling; instead, they're stabilizing at new, higher levels. But now there's at least some news offering a small (and tasty) ray of hope.

SVT reports that coffee prices are expected to drop quite significantly this year. The reason is lower raw material prices for coffee beans following a record-breaking coffee harvest in Brazil, with Vietnam also reporting the same. Rebecca Widegren, pricing manager at the Swedish retail chain Coop, says that "no upcoming storms or drastically changed weather conditions" are expected that could worsen the situation, and we can therefore look forward to a price drop of between 8-10% on the global market this year and further declines in early 2027.

It will take time for the full price reduction to take effect, as all coffee currently in stores was produced at the old prices. Only once the entire inventory has been replaced with newly produced coffee can we expect to save a significant amount on this elixir of life.