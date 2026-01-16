Reanimal opens the door to more players with Friend's Pass

HQ

It's easy to understand the reasoning behind many developers' and publishers' approach to online gaming. Co-op requires two copies of a game, and in their world, that means double the sales. But is that really true?

It was recently reported that It Takes Two has sold over 27 million copies, despite incredibly generous rules for online gaming where you can lend your copy to someone else who can then play even if they haven't purchased the title in question. Would it have sold as well without this generous feature?

Whatever the answer to that question may be, over the past year we have seen more and more games offering this functionality, and now we can add another title to the list. Via Bluesky, Swedish developer Tarsier Studios‬ writes that their upcoming title Reanimal will have a so-called "Friend's Pass," which means that this will also be a title where you only need to buy one copy, which you can then digitally lend to a friend to play co-op.

We hope more will follow suit, as it seems to be good for business to be generous about this.