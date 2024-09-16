It's not exactly easy to make a more expensive 'Pro level' controller for Xbox, PlayStation or PC. First of all, both console platforms have launched their own, and furthermore, Sony, among others, has locked down various crucial features so that only they can offer these to consumers.

But perhaps even more importantly, we're talking about an extremely well-established mould, a template that has stood the test of time and can't really be tampered with. This means that the latest Razer Wolverine V3 Pro not only looks like previous Wolverine controllers, it also looks a bit like an Xbox controller, and it also looks like controllers from other consoles.

The layout itself is also as expected. There are four extra M4 buttons on the back that can be customised using a simple app, there are some Chroma RGB lights here and there, and there are two-step triggers that can be customised in depth. There's a nice case that comes with interchangeable analogue sticks. So you can determine the length and concave/convex tip yourself, and these are also Hall Effect so there is no 'drift' over time. The 8-way D-pad has great tactile feedback.

And of course Razer also has some standards now that ensure that the Wolverine V3 Pro can be considered 'Pro Level', where especially the 1000Hz polling rate that is possible through a cable on PC is of course remarkable in a good way.

The matte black construction doesn't pick up fingerprints as such, and while it's a little too small for my hands in principle, the more truncated shape might be more universally comfortable - it's hard to say. In other words, the expected package of features is present and it all works to the letter.

But at the same time, what does Razer offer here that Scuf doesn't? Or Astro? Or Nacon? Or Turtle Beach? Many manufacturers are presenting something similar to this package, and Razer is asking £200 for it, which is the same as an Xbox Elite Series 2 or a Scuf Instinct. You can even get Turtle Beach's pretty wild Stealth Ultra for a bit more, and it has an OLED panel.

And that OLED panel is actually worth bringing up, because while the Wolverine V3 Pro is responsive, impeccably constructed and endlessly functional, there's not a single new or innovative idea. A small charging station with a replaceable battery? Nope. A display with Chroma presets for the controller? Nope. Any kind of customisability in form or functionality? Nope. Again, it works, and it works well, but other than the expected spec bump, Razer really fails to turn consumer expectations on their head.

The six extra buttons are welcome, the construction is impeccable, Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless protocol is among the best wireless connectivity in the industry, PC Tournament Mode at 1000Hz is great - we'll give a recommendation here for these fundamental aspects alone. But there is a lack of innovation and a lack of exploration of the market terrain.