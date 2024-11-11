Razer Kraken V4

Razer's headset is still very much the industry de-facto standard, and the Kraken V4 doesn't change that much. It's not packed with innovative features, but it's got everything you need and expect in reasonable quality and at a price that's affordable, albeit on the higher end.

Like many others, it has decided to implement 9-zone RGB lighting. I still struggle to see the purpose, other than that it generates heat and uses extra power. It might look cool in an Instagram photo where everything is from the same brand and in the same colours, but in everyday life I find it of no value, to put it in good consultant language.

Unsurprisingly, there's both regular wireless connection with radio waves via a USB-C dongle, extra high-speed Bluetooth, and wired via USB. However, I still miss wireless charging being implemented soon. The battery life is pretty decent, rated at 70 hours, and I've been able to squeeze a little extra out of it without any problems. One design issue is that there is no cavity or anything to store the dongle in and I'm not impressed with that. The old Nari headset had it, as well as haptic feedback, so why did they forget these two excellent features this time?

The price is around £180. It's not exactly cheap, but it's unfortunately around what a wireless headset costs these days. That said, you can get really decent wireless headsets for less. No, they don't have triple connectivity, but when you're sitting at the price point of the Kraken V4 you really have to deliver these added extras.

Razer still uses their three-way 40mm Tannoy-like titanium Triforce drivers and they deliver a relatively balanced sound, albeit with accentuations in the high-frequency range. There's a much smoother transition between bass and midrange than you're used to and an almost linear reproduction in the same frequency range. However, more could be done to improve the openness of the soundstage. The resolution is fine, but as closed-back headphones there are limits. Although the bass has good punch, it would be nice to get the deepest frequencies, but this is traditionally reserved for wired headsets. The sound is generally refined and detailed.

The cushions are made of memory foam with fabric, and they are quite comfortable to wear, combined with a relatively light pressure from the earcups. On the side you can find the power button, volume sliders, and there's the usual chat/game balance adjustment too.

The microphone is the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband. That might be a bit of a mouthful in more ways than one, because while it's a definite upgrade sonically, the sound is still slightly trebly and a bit tinny compared to many competitors. That said, it's well articulated with surprisingly little tonalisation of P, T and S sounds. We've tested it as is, but if you're willing to tweak it a little, reasonable results can be achieved. That being said, foldable/roll-in microphones are not as sturdy or mechanically well constructed as the fixed external ones, and for good reason. So it's also about being realistic about what you can achieve. Personally, I think it's the right choice to have an integrated microphone instead of an external one, but it probably depends on what type of games you're into. By the way, it samples at 32 kHz, which is not quite on par with a CD, but close.

On the software side, Razer's Synapse software is, as usual, a study in usability and functionality. But it's a bit of a cheat, because if you want to use THX Spatial, which I admit is one of the few virtual surround solutions worth spending time on, you have to pay extra. That might put some people off, but at least there's a demo link on the Razer website. There are also several EQ profiles as standard, and Razer should be commended for not going crazy with the Game profile.

You can't go wrong with the Razer Kraken V4. There are some flaws and you're paying for a premium brand, but in return you get a solid audio experience and a headset that's built sensibly.