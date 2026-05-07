Rayo Vallecano reaches Conference League final with an epic final: Spain wins fifth Champions League slot

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Rayo Vallecano has made history by qualifying for the UEFA Conference League final against Aston Villa, defeating Strasbourg 1-0, 2-0 on aggregate, with two goals by Alemão. First final for Rayo in history, European or not, an immense achievement for the humble club in a neighbourhood south of Madrid, with a fraction of the budgets by Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid, but competes almost every year in Spanish top flight... and now is 90 minutes away from an European trophy.

Their victory carries extra weight, and specifically the penalty saved by Batalla in the 94th minute. Even if Strasbourg had scored, the result may have been the same, but denying Strasbourg of that goals means that Spain has beaten Germany in the race for the extra Champions League slot next season.

Now, thanks to Rayo Vallecano, the top five clubs in the league in Spain will qualify for Champions League, the sixth will go to Europa League, and the seventh to Europa League. And Rayo, currently eleventh, if they beat Crystal Palace in the final, will also qualify for Europa League next season.

Rayo Vallecano will face Crystal Palace, who defeated Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Conference League final on May 27.