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Danish striker Rasmus Højlund will not return to Manchester United, as Napoli will pay the signing fee for the 23-year-old Danish forward, who will remain in Italy. Napoli is one win away from triggering a clause in his contract that obligates them to buy him for £38m.

Rasmus Højlund, who joined the Italian Serie A in 2022 with Atalanta, attracted interest from Manchester United the following year, and they bought him for an initial £64 million fee plus £8 million in performance related add-ons. However, his two seasons with United were criticised by goal-droughts, including 21 games without scoring, and did not help much during the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Højlund was loaned the following season to Napoli, but with an obligation to buy if Napoli qualifies for the Champions League next season, something they will almost certainly do, as they are second in the league with three matches remaining (and Inter Milan already crowned). Højlund has scored 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for Napoli this season, including ten league games, while he only scored four goals in the 2024/25 season for United.

Manchester United paid overall £72m for the Danish in 2023, and will receive £38 million from Napoli. It's still a flop, but at least they gain half of the investment, while the 23-year-old becomes a key player in one of Italy's top teams, winners of the Scudetto last season.