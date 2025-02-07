Rabbit & Bear Studios make up for lost time with content for Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

HQ

It seems that the Rabbit and Bear studio wanted to reward players' patience and support with an extra dose of effort and a bunch of new content for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. If you're a fan of the series, the spiritual successor to Suikoden, then last year its original creator passed away after a serious illness, and the future of the game and its content was altered. However, the team became even more committed to the project, and have now presented their roadmap for the release of the upcoming expansions.

And it's a rather short roadmap, because it only runs from the current month of February until April. In that period of time we will have three DLCs, each one about a different character (Marisa, Seign and Markus) that players hope will close some gaps in the main narrative of 'Hundred Heroes'. Here are the titles of the three expansions and their release dates: