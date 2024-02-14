Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the Suikoden series and Eiyuden Chronicles, has died

HQ

Sad news just in from Rabbit & Bear Studios. The studio responsible for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, to be released on 23 April, has reported the death of its creator.

Yoshitaka Murayama died on 6 February due to serious complications from his illness. The developer will sadly miss the release of his latest title.

In the full statement issued by 505 Games, the publisher talks about the team's desire to continue Murayama's work and the philosophy of work he fostered at the studio. Also, some changes to the Kickstarter rewards for the Eiyuden series, which was a real success, will be announced in the coming days. Rest in peace.