Quantum Error sequel revealed

Late last year, TeamKill Media released the third-person action horror game Quantum Error. The game didn't do that well when it came to the reviews, but apparently it made back its budget very quickly.

TeamKill Media has been quick to strike while the iron is hot, and has revealed the first teaser image for the sequel to Quantum Error, Quantum State. All we see in the image is a robotic hand holding what looks like a laser sword.

It is confirmed that the game is in development, but we have no idea how far along it is. If you're looking for another TeamKill shooter that is releasing this year, Son and Bone asks what would happen if a cowboy had to fight dinosaurs.