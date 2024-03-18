English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Quantum Error

Quantum Error sequel revealed

Quantum State has been given its first official screenshot.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Late last year, TeamKill Media released the third-person action horror game Quantum Error. The game didn't do that well when it came to the reviews, but apparently it made back its budget very quickly.

TeamKill Media has been quick to strike while the iron is hot, and has revealed the first teaser image for the sequel to Quantum Error, Quantum State. All we see in the image is a robotic hand holding what looks like a laser sword.

It is confirmed that the game is in development, but we have no idea how far along it is. If you're looking for another TeamKill shooter that is releasing this year, Son and Bone asks what would happen if a cowboy had to fight dinosaurs.

Quantum Error

Related texts

0
Quantum ErrorScore

Quantum Error
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Wyoming-based indie studio Teamkill Media's long-awaited horror adventure is here and we're anything but impressed.



Loading next content